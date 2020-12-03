Local
Jury trials suspended for a month in Central California county as COVID-19 cases spike
The Tulare County Superior Court is suspending all criminal and civil jury trials through Dec. 31 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Court officials said they want to avoid potential risks to trial jurors, witnesses, court staff, bench officers and the general public.
Tulare County reported an increase of 446 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Countywide, 21,778 people to date have been infected with the coronavirus.
All individuals who have received a jury summons to appear for service during December are excused from service and are not required to appear.
Individuals receiving a summons to appear in January or after are obligated to appear.
For more information, visit the court’s website at tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov or call the Tulare County Superior Court Jury Division at 559-730-5100.
As of Tuesday, the state courts in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties continued to hold jury trials.
