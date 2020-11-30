Fresno man with 3 DUIs get prison in hit-and-run that injured pregnant woman, others

A 27-year-old Fresno man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for a hit and run crash that injured three people, one of whom was a pregnant woman.

Travis Joshi collided with the victims’ vehicle at Shaw and Maple avenues Feb. 21. The victims had just left a concert by country superstar Blake Shelton when they were hit.

“All I can remember is the car spinning around and I ended up outside of the car,” said Roberto Ayala, a passenger in the car struck by Joshi.

Ayala said the impact was so severe, rescue workers had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the female driver from the vehicle. Her husband was frantic, hoping she was not seriously injured.

Ayala didn’t know at the time, but the couple — his longtime friends — had just found out a few hours before the concert that she was pregnant with their first child.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“She almost lost that baby,” Ayala said. “But thanks to God, she didn’t.”

Ayala scolded Joshi for driving recklessly and not caring about who he injured. He said the outcome could have been much worse.

Joshi, who was on probation and driving on suspended license at the time of the crash, pleaded no contest last month to DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more while causing an injury and failing to stop at an accident with an injury or death.

Prosecutor Steve Ueltzen said during Monday’s sentencing that Joshi’s .26 blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit.

He also has three previous drunk driving arrests in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Judge Jonathan Skiles told Joshi that based on his criminal history he was not eligible for probation and would be sentenced to prison.

Plus, Joshi will also be required to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle to prevent him from driving drunk. The device must remain on his car for three years.