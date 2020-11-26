Pedestrian struck and killed in central Fresno. Driver stayed at the scene, police say

A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in central Fresno, police said, with the driver remaining at the scene and assisting officers in the investigation.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at West Shaw and North Thorne avenues. The woman attempted to cross the street but was not in a crosswalk, Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford said.

The woman underwent surgery and was in critical condition Wednesday night, but on Thursday the Fresno County Coroner reported she had died. Release of her identity was pending notification of her family.