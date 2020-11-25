Rescue team airlifts man from creek near Bass Lake. He’d jumped in to save his wife

A 50-year-old Rancho Cocamonga man was airlifted from Willow Creek near Bass Lake on Tuesday, after he jumped in the water to save his wife.

The couple was hiking in the Angle Falls Recreation Area when the woman, also 50, fell into the creek, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband jumped in and was able to get her to a spot out of the water where they could wait for help.

The man suffered major injuries to his leg and had to be rescued via CHP helicopter hoist. He was airlifted to the hospital. Sheriff’s deputies and a rescue team were able to use a rope to bring the woman to safety. She was taken by ambulance for medial treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Posting about the rescue on Facebook, the sheriff’s office used the incident to remind people to use caution hiking around rivers and streams, especially during the winter when rocks are slippery and the water is flowing faster and the temperatures can be deadly cold.

