Train derailment closes 99, causes hazardous material spill near Goshen
Emergency personnel, including the California Highway Patrol and firefighters, rushed to Goshen early Monday after a train derailment caused a hazardous material spill and closed Highway 99.
CHP Sgt. Mike Salas said the spill took place near Betty Drive in the city just south of the Fresno County line. Traffic was being diverted off 99 onto alternate routes. He said first responders believe hydrochloric acid and butane were among the chemicals spilled
This story will be updated.
