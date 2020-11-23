Fresno Bee Logo
Train derailment closes 99, causes hazardous material spill near Goshen

Emergency personnel, including the California Highway Patrol and firefighters, rushed to Goshen early Monday after a train derailment caused a hazardous material spill and closed Highway 99.

CHP Sgt. Mike Salas said the spill took place near Betty Drive in the city just south of the Fresno County line. Traffic was being diverted off 99 onto alternate routes. He said first responders believe hydrochloric acid and butane were among the chemicals spilled

This story will be updated.

Traffic was being diverted from Highway 99 after a train derailment near Betty Drive in Goshen.
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
