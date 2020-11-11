Trump lost to Biden by a wide margin in Fresno County. How many votes are left to count?

With a record tally of votes counted so far and about 5,000 ballots still to be processed in Fresno County, Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, hold an insurmountable lead of more than 27,000 votes countywide over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the latest countywide vote totals.

That amounts to a margin of about 7.7 percentage points of the votes cast for the two major nominees.

Explore this interactive chart to see how the votes came in on Election Night and in subsequent vote updates issued by the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of voters.

The county’s elections office provided three updates on Election Night, as well as two subsequent updates on Nov. 6 and Nov. 10 as mail-in and provisional ballots have been processed and counted.

The percentage margin between Biden and Trump in Fresno County – the heart of a region of California that is considerably more conservative than the state as a whole – is greater than the 3.1-point lead that Biden holds in the nationwide popular vote.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said she expects the next vote update will come Friday afternoon.

Biden is widely viewed as the new president-elect since several key swing states were called in his favor by The Associated Press and other national media outlets over the weekend, projecting Biden with a presumptive majority of Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Thus far, however, Trump has declined to concede the election and has pledged legal challenges in a number of states seeking to invalidate votes that he contends were illegally cast.