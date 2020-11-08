Pedestrian struck and killed early Saturday morning in central Fresno, police say

police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police officers responded just after midnight Saturday to Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues with a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle.

Fresno police Lt. Andre Benson said a driver was traveling south on Blackstone Avenue when he struck the pedestrian.

The driver pulled over and called 911. Benson said the driver waited for officers to arrive and appeared “shaken up” following the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene.

