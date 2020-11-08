Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Pedestrian struck and killed early Saturday morning in central Fresno, police say

police lights at night
police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police officers responded just after midnight Saturday to Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues with a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle.

Fresno police Lt. Andre Benson said a driver was traveling south on Blackstone Avenue when he struck the pedestrian.

The driver pulled over and called 911. Benson said the driver waited for officers to arrive and appeared “shaken up” following the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a journalist at The Fresno Bee. He covers the City of Clovis and Fresno County issues. Previously he reported on poverty and inequality for The California Divide media project from CalMatters. He grew up in the southern San Joaquin Valley and has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Fresno State.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service