Fate of Fresno man, accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death, now in hands of jury

The case against Victor Dominguez-Gomez, who’s accused of stabbing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend to death, wrapped up Friday and is now in the hands of jurors.

Dominguez-Gomez, 23, is charged with killing Rocio Medina Gomez in the early morning hours of July 15, 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty. The defendant’s public defender Phillip Billington has argued his client did not intend to kill his ex-girlfriend. He alleges Dominguez-Gomez was attacked by the victim’s brother.

Billington has said Rocio Medina Gomez was killed as the defendant tried to defend himself the victim got in the way.

The couple had been dating for several years, until she broke the relationship off after he become physically abusive, family members testified.

He faces 30-years-to-life in prison if found guilty on all charges, including murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The case against Dominguez-Gomez

Prosecutor Deborah Miller has accused Dominguez-Gomez of taking a kitchen knife and killing Gomez. An autopsy showed Gomez was stabbed 10 times: three in the torso, six times in the upper right arm and once in the lower leg.

During the two-week trial, Gomez’s brother Jose Medina Gomez, testified the couple came over to his southwest Fresno home the morning of her death. It was about 5 a.m. when Dominguez-Gomez knocked on the door to announce he and Rocio were back together.

Jose Gomez testified the accused killer held Rocio tightly as they walked into his small home. Once they made their way into the kitchen, Dominguez-Gomez held a kitchen knife to her throat and told her: “I told you I was going to kill you,” the brother testified.

Dominguez-Gomez remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail.