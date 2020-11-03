Catholic church accuses Fresno-area priest of violence, gang ties, court documents show

A restraining order filed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno accuses a Selma priest of physical abuse, street-gang ties, and marijuana use.

The Rev. Guadalupe Rios has been placed on administrative leave from St. Joseph’s Church in Selma pending investigation, Cheryl Sarkisian, chancellor for the Diocese of Fresno, said in a statement to The Bee on Tuesday.

“This is a matter of an internal investigation and the confidentiality and privacy of all concerned parties will be respected and upheld,” Sarkisian said. “I can confirm that Fr Rios has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is in process.”

The Bee wasn’t immediately able to contact Rios on Tuesday.

Church officials filed the restraining order last week in Fresno County Superior Court.

The Diocese’s allegations say Rios was involved in a “physical” and “romantic” relationship with his office assistant, a 41-year-old woman whom The Bee is not naming.

The request for a restraining order describes a rocky relationship over about four years that the woman ended last summer. Over the years, the woman says, Rios struck her face and knocked her to the floor more than once.

The woman describes Rios as a heavy drinker and marijuana smoker who owns multiple firearms that he used to threaten her life.

She describes him as potentially suicidal at times and notes an alleged “Russian roulette” incident earlier this year inside the Selma church’s rectory. In that incident, according to court documents, Rios asked the woman to shoot him and then told her either one or both of them would die.

“I’m afraid for my safety and for my family. His guns are accessible and since he threatened me before with killing me I’m afraid when he finds out about the Diocese knowing the truth about him,” the woman says in her declaration. “He would come after me in retaliation against me.”

In court documents, church officials and the woman also accuse Rios of having ties with criminal street gangs.

“He is a past gang member or associate and still maintains friendship with gang members,” the documents say.

A court hearing is set for Jan. 25. Rios must stay at least 100 yards away from St. Joseph Church grounds and the woman’s home and family.

Several priests within the Diocese of Fresno have been placed on paid administrative leave over the last two years, pending investigations into sexual misconduct allegations. Sarkisian wouldn’t comment on the status of other priests who have been placed on leave.

Last week, pressure mounted for the Diocese of Fresno to publicly name credibly accused priests as most other California dioceses have done.