Clovis man who has coached children gets arrested for trying to have sex with a minor

Clovis’ Michael Dickens, 54, was arrested after trying to meet with a minor to engage in sex and distribute pornographic material, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department. Fresno County Sheriff's Department

A Clovis man who has coached and worked with children was arrested after trying to meet with a minor to engage in sex and distribute pornographic material, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Michael Dickens, 54, went on social media to try to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

He unknowingly contacted an undercover detective. And upon arriving at a predetermined location Friday afternoon, Dickens was arrested for detectives and booked into the Fresno County Jail. His bail was set t $40,000.

The Sheriff’s office reiterated that no child was ever used or placed into danger during the operation.

Dickens has been an active parent, involved with girls water polo clubs in Clovis and Fresno, as well as having coached a girls softball team in Clovis.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives believe there are other children who may have had inappropriate interactions with Dickens in the past.

If you think you may fall into this category, please contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.