Power shutoff scheduled in eastern Madera County. It may last days, sheriff’s office says

A Public Safety Power Shutoff has been scheduled for eastern Madera County next week.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, PG&E sent a notification that the outage is expected to start Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said PG&E is expected to have more precise information on areas likely to be impacted within the next 24 hours. The map and address checker should be updated and operational by 8 p.m.

PG&E will also be reaching out to customers who will be impacted with phone calls and text messages.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents in eastern Madera County to prepare now for the shutoff.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winds as strong as 35-45 mph are expected to blow through the higher elevations of eastern Madera County from Sunday night to Tuesday, according to meteorologist Jim Andersen with the National Weather Service at Hanford.

The Sacramento Bee’s Dale Kasler reported this week that PG&E remains under pressure to avert more large wildfires, and has been using power shutoffs to help risk. The blackouts remain controversial, Kasler wrote, although PG&E has deployed microgrid technology and other systems to narrow the geographic scope.