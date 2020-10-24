Social media manslaughter: Fresno woman gets prison after online post led to fatal stabbing

Sonia Maria Oseguera, 34, has been arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing death last month of a 29-year-old woman, according to Fresno Police. Fresno Police Department

An argument that began on social media and later escalated to a fatal stabbing, will cost Sonia Oseguera 14 years in prison.

Oseguera, 34, agreed to a plea deal in the death of 29-year-old Alisa Macias, who was killed outside of the City Motel on G Street on Jan. 24.

Prosecutor Tim Galstan said Oseguera will serve a 14-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and attempt to prevent a witness from coming forward. First degree murder carries a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Galstan acknowledged that securing a first-degree murder conviction would have been challenging given the circumstances of the crime.

“I know the family members wanted more, but I felt like this was the right thing,” Galstan said.

Police said Macias was killed after the two women got into a confrontation over a social media post by Oseguera.

Oseguera, who was homeless at the time, was visiting a friend at the G Street motel, using his room to charger her phone.

When Macias found out Oseguera was there, she went over to confront her, Galstan said. She was also carrying a weapon tucked into her rear waistband: brass knuckles with an attached knife.

Macias began knocking on the door, asking Oseguera to come out and fight.

Oseguera’s attorney Charles Barrett said someone gave his client a steak knife to try and defend herself. As Oseguera opens the door, Macias got in her face. They argued with each other, then Oseguera stabbed Macias in the right side of her upper torso. A nearby security camera captures the moments after she’s stabbed.

“You see her holding her side, she sits down and then her small child comes out of her room and gives her a hug,” Galstan said. “When officers arrive, she is not responsive.”

Macias died two days later at Community Regional Medical Center. She leaves behind five children.

Oseguera, whose sentencing will be Nov. 20 in Dept. 34., is being kept in protective custody at the jail, Barrett said.

“She was beaten so severely once that she had to be taken to a medical facility,” Barrett said. “She spends most of her time in solitary confinement.”