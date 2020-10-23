Fresno County supervisors vote to allow themselves concealed carry in county buildings

Fresno County supervisors have voted to allow themselves and their assistants to use their concealed weapons permits while in county buildings and offices.

In addition, the change in the ordinance would include employees authorized by the county’s Agriculture Commission to also carry concealed weapons if they have a permit “in performance of their official duties.”

It was a unanimous vote Tuesday by the five supervisors, in contrast to a contentious Fresno City Council session in January, when firearms were banned at City Hall for anyone except law enforcement.

The city adopted an ordinance, sponsored by then-councilmember and now Mayor Lee Brand, in 2011 that made it easier to acquire a CCW.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has about 15,000 CCW licenses issued to residents, and the Fresno Police Department has issued more than 2,400 licenses, including more than 1,700 since 2012.

But the proposal earlier this year by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld to broaden the right-to-carry to permit holders, including councilmembers, at City Hall was rejected.

The change in the county ordinance would not extend to concealed weapons permit holders in general, and be effective 30 days after passage.