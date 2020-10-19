Immanuel Schools ends legal fight with state, county over in-person classes amid COVID-19

Immanuel Schools recently agreed to a settlement with Fresno County and the California Attorney General’s Office over a legal dispute stemming from the government’s requirement for the private, Christian school to stop in-person classes.

The three sides last week agreed to drop all pending legal matters. That includes a contempt of court hearing against Immanuel plus a cross-complaint by the schools against Fresno County.

The K-12 school in Reedley came under fire about two months ago when it defied a state order requiring that schools in counties on the state watch list due to the coronavirus pandemic (including Fresno) not reopen their campuses for in-person instruction.

School officials believe that prohibiting students from in-person teaching was a violation of the state’s constitution. They also filed a lawsuit against the county, known also a cross-complaint.

Immanuel and other private schools also challenged the state’s actions before the California State Supreme Court, but were rejected.

Will school still pay penalties?

Fresno County, meanwhile, succeeded in getting a Fresno County Superior Court judge to issue a preliminary injunction against Immanuel Schools on Sept. 15.

The state attorney general’s office also pushed for some type of penalty, such as a contempt of court violation. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Oct. 20. But the school filed an appeal of the preliminary injunction.

As part of the settlement agreement that became effective Oct. 15, Immanuel Schools agreed to drop its lawsuit against the county and the request for sanctions against the school by the state and county will be pulled.

The school also agreed to operate under California health guidelines for grades K-12. The school also agreed to on-site inspection by the county with 48-hour notice.

