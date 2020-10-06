Alleged hit-and-run driver who killed pregnant woman, 19, enters plea in Fresno court

The hit-and-run driver accused of a killing a pregnant 19-year-old while she was crossing a street in central Fresno pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Kenneth Carter Jr., 32, is charged with hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He faces up to four years and six months in prison if found guilty on all the charges.

Police said Carter was driving a rented SUV “at a high rate of speed” at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 when he struck Autumn Frank, as she and her family were trying to cross Marks Avenue at Swift Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk.

Carter told police he thought he hit a medium-sized dog, but did not stop to look. He called police to report the incident about 25 minutes after it happened.

Carter, who appeared in court via Zoom, has been out of jail after posting a $12,000 bail. Prosecutor Julie Flickner did not believe the bail amount was high enough.

“The facts in this case are pretty egregious,” she said. “The defendant hit a pregnant woman as she was crossing the street. He did not slow or stop, but continued to drive away. The victim later died at the hospital as well as the baby.”

Carter’s defense attorney Johnny Griffin III from Sacramento said his client did not know that he hit a person.

“He did contact law enforcement after the incident,” Griffin said. “It was somewhat delayed but he thought he struck an animal. He was not trying to avoid law enforcement, he contacted law enforcement to advise them of what happened.”

Judge Denise Whitehead said Carter posted the required bail amount and should be allowed to remain out of custody.

Carter’s scheduled for a Nov. 16 for a pre-preliminary hearing in Dept. 32.

