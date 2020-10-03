Fresno State flags at half-staff to honor former Assemblyman Bronzan, 73, who died Monday

Bruce Bronzan addresses the Fresno County Community Forum on Mental Health in 2006. The former California state Assemblyman and Fresno County Supervisor died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at age 73. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Former central San Joaquin Valley Assemblyman Bruce Bronzan died Monday. He was 73.

Fresno State, in a news release Friday, described Bronzan as a “distinguished alumnus of Fresno State.” His cause of death was not disclosed.

The university’s flags were to be flown at half-staff Saturday in his honor.

“Bronzan was a Fresno State student body president in the late 1960s,” the release stated. “His time in the student leadership post served as a foundation for his years of public service.”

The Democrat went on to serve on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors from 1975 to 1982, according to the release.

In 1982, he began to represent the Fresno area at the state level after being elected as an assemblyman, according to the release.

“During his time in the Legislature, he fine-tuned his knowledge of health care and mental health policy,” the release noted. “He held key positions in the Assembly, including chairman of the Assembly Health Committee and the Select Committee on Mental Health.”

Bronzan was involved in developing several laws, including the Mental Health Reform Act, according to the release.

“In 1993, after 11 years in the state Legislature, Bronzan became the associate dean for Administration and Development at UC San Francisco, where he continued his commitment and dedication to health care education and policy,” the release said.

UCSF Fresno on Wednesday issued a statement on Bronzan’s passing.

The UCSF Fresno community mourns the loss of Bruce Bronzan, who passed away on Sept. 28. He served as an associate dean from 1993-1997.

Bronzan served as the associate dean of administration and development for UCSF Fresno from 1993 to 1997, according to the statement. He served with then-associate dean H. John Blossom, who was in charge of overseeing the academic aspects of the Fresno campus.

“The two were the Fresno campus’ first full-time associate deans since the campus was established in 1975,” according to the statement. “Mr. Bronzan’s main charge was to help build a model health care delivery system to address the shortage of primary doctors in the San Joaquin Valley.”

His contributions helped UCSF Fresno become the institution that it is now.

“His intelligence, wit and energy will be missed greatly,” according to the statement. “We offer deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and many friends.”