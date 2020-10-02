With vehicle stuck, Fowler man jumps onto roadway and is struck and killed, CHP says

A 24-year-old Fowler man was struck and killed early Friday morning after his vehicle was stuck and jumped on a roadway in Fresno County, the California HIghway Patrol said.

The fatal happened around 5 a.m., at South Golden State Boulevard near East Jefferson Avenue.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the man was driving a Honda along a dirt road parallel to Golden State Boulevard and attempted to turn across a dirt embankment to enter Golden State Boulevard when his vehicle got stuck.

He left the vehicle and walked toward the roadway when he unexpectedly jumped from the right shoulder from behind large bushes into directly into the lane of traffic, Salas said, when he was struck by a driver who was northbound on Golden State Boulevard.

The driver try to avoid the man, but it was too late. He driver remained on scene and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Salas said.

It is unknown if the Fowler man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Salas said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 559-705-2200.