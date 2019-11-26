Fresno woman hospitalized after high-speed crash northwest of Visalia

A Fresno woman was seriously hurt when the car she was driving slammed into a parked pickup and trailer Tuesday afternoon northwest of Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Teshlene Galaviz, 34, was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger at high speed heading west on Avenue 328. As she approached Road 80, Galaviz lost control of the car and drifted onto the north shoulder, hitting a pickup and trailer that were parked at the side of the road.. The impact caused the car to overturn into a dirt field.

Galaviz was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with what officers described as major injuries. Two passengers in the car, a 35-year-old Fresno woman and a 39-year-old man from Orange Cove, received what were described as moderate injuries. The woman was also taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

