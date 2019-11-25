Fresno travelers looking at ‘sloppy, messy’ Thanksgiving week trek, experts warn

Central San Joaquin Valley residents looking to visit family out of the area are likely looking at a messy trip as cold, wet weather moves its way into California just in time for Thanksgiving, according to forecasters.

Gusty winds Monday will give way to the cold storm as it rolls in late Tuesday, according to meteorologist Jim Bagnell of the National Weather Center in Hanford.

The Valley will see rain and the mountains will get snow, making mountain passes like the Grapevine toward Southern California and Highway 46 to the coast into a difficult trek, he said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Any of these passes could be impacted by snowfall and there will definitely be rain,” Bagnell said. “It’s going to be a sloppy, messy travel period.”

Plus, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District officials issued a cautionary health warning about dust blown by the high winds, which were expected to continue in of the Valley through Monday.

The windy conditions are blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter, the district said.

Driving could be dangerous no matter the distance. After months without rainfall, roads will be slick, adding to the likelihood of crashes that could further congest the clogged highways.

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as the event nears. #cawx pic.twitter.com/glx8HtlUFP — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 25, 2019

In addition to the stormy weather in California, the East Coast and much of the Midwest are expecting what the National Weather Service’s national headquarters has called “blizzard-like” conditions a day or two in advance of Thanksgiving.

Fresno and the Valley could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of rainfall through the holiday. The Sierras and foothills are forecast for 3 to 6 inches of snow.

“It’s a cold storm so snow levels will be pretty low, as low as 2,000 feet,” Bagnell said.

A slight respite of cold but sunny weather is forecast for Friday, but then a second storm is expected Saturday through the weekend. The second storm is not expected to be as cold as the Thanksgiving storm, but will likely bring rain and snow, meteorologists say.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the western portion of the San Joaquin Valley from late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are likely for a period five to seven hours. Protect your plants and outdoor plumbing. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nyZHwIkfRZ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 25, 2019

NWS issued a freeze warning for much of the Valley. Residents should consider wrapping pipes to keep the water inside from freezing. Forecasters recommend bringing pets inside or otherwise providing warm shelter.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierras and surrounding foothills through 4 a.m. on Friday. Anyone who plans to travel for the holiday should try to leave as early as possible, forecasters say.

“Be prepared to make alternate plans,” Bagnell said.

The weather service suggests carrying chains and an emergency kit. Drivers may also check road conditions at dot.ca.gov or by calling 800-427-7623.