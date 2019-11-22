Aaron Judge enjoys a weekend with the kids in Fresno area

Aaron Judge and his girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck, visit with cancer patient Natalie on Friday at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, California. Valley Children's Hospital

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is in the midst of a busy few days in the Fresno area supporting kids.

He hosted a fundraiser Thursday night in Madera for his ALL RISE Foundation that focuses on helping children by promoting positive character-building and supporting children experiencing difficult health and family circumstances, among several goals.

Friday, Judge and his girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck, visited cancer patients at Valley Children’s Hospital.

And Sunday he’s scheduled to host an ALL RISE youth baseball camp at Fresno State where he played before the Yankees drafted him in the first round in 2013. The camp is free but not open; participants have already been selected.