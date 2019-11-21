Fresno police patrol car hits bicyclist in southeast Fresno. Who was at fault?

Fresno police officer who was driving a squadron SUV struck a bicyclist Thursday night in southeast Fresno. Police believe the bicyclist was under the influence of alcohol while trying to cross four lanes. The Fresno Bee

A Fresno police officer hit a bicyclist Thursday night while driving a patrol vehicle in southeast Fresno.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Chestnut and Grant avenues.

Investigator said the bicyclist smelled of alcohol and was being looking into for possibly riding his bike while under the influence, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen said.

But Tietjen added that the officer who hit the bicyclist also was being investigated to determine who was at fault.

The officer was traveling north on Chestnut in the left lane when the bicyclist darted out onto the street while trying to cross four lanes of traffic on a dark night, based on preliminary reports.

The officer’s SUV hit the bike, which sent the man onto the road.

The man was taken a local hospital, where he was considered to be in stable condition.

Traffic going north on Chestnut near the incident was shut down for at least an hour.

The investigation is ongoing.