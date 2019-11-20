Man crashes vehicle into southeast Fresno home as family ate dinner inside

A man was arrested Wednesday night after leading officers in a chase then crashing his vehicle into a southeast Fresno home.

Lt. Tim Tietjen said officers spotted Alfred Magrue running a red light at the intersection of Winery Avenue and King Canyon Road.

Officers attempted to stop Magrue, but the 23-year-old refused to yield, Tietjen added.

That led to a brief chase before officers pulled back because of safety issues.

Witnesses said the vehicle that Magrue was driving was traveling north on Chestnut Avenue when it turned onto Huntington Avenue and lost control, according to Tietjen.

The vehicle then sideswiped another vehicle that was in a driveway before crashing into the garage of a home.

A family was inside the home eating dinner during the crash. No one was injured.

Officers shortly arrived and arrested Magrue, who police believe was under the influence of alcohol.