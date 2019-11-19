Man airlifted from fiery crash on Highway 168. Good Samaritan helps put out fires

A man was ejected from his Jeep on Tuesday evening while driving on Highway 168, according to the California Highway Patrol

The 25-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected and his Jeep Cherokee went several hundred feet down an embankment, said Officer Justice Jones.

The crash happened in Auberry around 5:30 p.m., near the top of the four-lane.

Two people saw the crash, called authorities and stayed with the man.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jones said as he tended to the man before paramedics arrived, one of the good Samaritans used a fire extinguisher that Jones brought with him to put out two small fires on the side of the mountain. The good Samaritan was identified as Warner Dozier of Auberry.

The injured man was taken to the nearby Buckeye Helipad and airlifted with major injuries to Community Regional Medical Center.

One of the eastbound lanes of Highway 168 was closed for a time but has since reopened. The Jeep will be retrieved Wednesday, Jones said.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.