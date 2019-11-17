Hanford meat company recalls ground beef possibly linked to salmonella outbreak

A Hanford meat company is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of ground beef, following a salmonella outbreak that sickened 10 people across six states in August and September.

One person died from the illness, according to a new release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday.

The meat was produced and packaged under the Stater Bros. brand on July 23, 2019 and shipped to retail locations in California. The items under recall include:

1-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

2-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

20-lb. cases containing “STATER BROS 93/7 Ground Beef 10# Chub 10 Lb. Chubs/ 2 Count” with lot 19204 on the case label and Use By 08-14-19.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

The product labels can be viewed at the USDA website, www.fsis.usda.gov.

According to the USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the beef has been linked to a cluster patients that became sick with Salmonella Dublin from Aug. 8 to Sept. 22 of this year. At least one patient consumed the ground beef products in question, according to CDC.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and information will be updated on the CDC website as it becomes available.