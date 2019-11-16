Before leaving Fresno, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders dined at this local restaurant

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ate at the Lime Lite restaurant in north, central Fresno on Friday night following his rally that was held at Fresno City College. Lime Lite

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is a fan of fish.

And after long and loud rallies, he prefers nice and quiet environments to enjoy his meals.

It’s what led Sanders to dine at the Lime Lite Restaurant Lounge in northwest Fresno before leaving town Friday night following his spirited rally at Fresno City College.

“He ate healthy, ordered the Parmesan-crusted petrale sole,” Lime Lite general manager Clint Peylouret said. “A lovely lady in his group had done extensive research to find the best and friendliest place to eat in Fresno. And that led her to finding the Lime Lite.

“He was a pleasure to have as a guest here.”

Though Sanders oftentimes enjoys being “amongst the people,” he spent his Fresno dinnertime simply eating alongside his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and unwinding with his party of 12, which consisted of his staff.

The Lime Lite sat Sanders’ group in their banquet room to keep them separate from the crowded part of the restaurant.

Nonetheless, word spread quickly that Sanders was there.

A woman who claimed to have taken photos with several past U.S. presidents asked Peylouret if she could take a photo with Sanders.

To which Peylouret said he kiddingly responded: “Why are you asking me? I’m just a manager of the restaurant. I’m not part of his staff.”

Then Peylouret joked around some more with the customer: “Well, do you have a photo with Ross Perot, too? Because he never became president, and Sanders might not win, either, based on Las Vegas odds.”

Eventually, the woman got her photo with Sanders and left smiling.

Then Sanders took a photo with some members of the Lime Lite staff.

“Even though Fresno is a predominately conservative area, it was nice to see how excited everyone got when they found Bernie Sanders was eating here,” Peylouret said. “He and all his staff were friendly. And he tipped well.”