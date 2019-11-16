Elderly woman missing after DMV trip to Reedley, family says

The family of a 69-year-old Cutler-Orosi woman are asking for help after she went missing on Thursday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Presentacion M. Quinday was last seen at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Reedley.

Quinday was wearing a blue top, and is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She drives a dark gray 2007 Toyota Matrix with the license plate number 5XCF856.

Quinday called her youngest daughter around 11:20 a.m. Thursday to tell her she did not pass her DMV test because she had forgotten her glasses, according to Glenn Phillip Martinez Aquino, who says Quinday is his aunt. That was the last contact she had with her family, Aquino said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Quinday also goes by the name Precing, the family said in a news release.

Quinday’s 70th birthday is on Thursday, and they hope to bring her home by then, Aquino said. A search party was held 10 a.m. Saturday at Cutler’s Ledbetter Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9572.