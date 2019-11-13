A carjacking, robbery and home invasion. Fresno police arrest suspect in crime spree

Police in Fresno, CA, arrested 28-year old Gerado Madrigal on Sunday. He is suspected of carjacking a Lyft driver, among other crimes. Fresno Police Department

A 28-year old man was arrested in Fresno recently for an alleged crime spree that included a carjacking and home invasion.

Gerardo Madrigal was arrested Sunday by Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau, following an investigation into several crimes that began early Saturday morning.

In the first case, police allege Madrigal forced a Lyft driver at gunpoint to a withdraw cash from an ATM, before assaulting the driver and stealing his car.

The driver sustained minor lacerations and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to a department news release.

Madrigal is also suspected of breaking into a woman’s home later Saturday morning. The 66-year old woman reported she was held in the home for several hours before escaping to a neighbor’s.

Police say Madrigal left the home and is suspected of stealing the woman’s car. It was later recovered in southwest Fresno, according to police.

Police ask anyone with additional information about these cases to call Fresno Police Department detectives at 559-621-2079 or 559-621-2081. Information can be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).