Fresno man shot, in critical condition after online sale goes wrong

A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday, following an online sale that turned violent, Fresno police said.

Lt. Mark Hudson, Fresno police spokesman, said a call came in at 1:31 p.m. about a person who had been shot and possibly robbed.

Police said the victim had been trying to sell electronics. He was shot while attempting to meet with the buyer, who police believe to be the assailant.

After he was shot, the victim went to a gas station between Elm and Jensen avenues, looking for help.

The victim, who police said was shot at least once in the chest, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No arrest has been made.

