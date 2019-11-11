Local
One killed in four-car crash that closed eastbound Highway 180 near Highway 41
A man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night on Highway 180 near the Highway 168 interchange.
The car had been traveling eastbound when it crashed into the center median, said Nate Chalk with the CHP.
The driver was struck when he got out of his car on the freeway, Chalk said.
Two other vehicles were also involved, though no other injuries were reported.
The identity of the man was not immediately known, according to the CHP.
