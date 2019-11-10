Home evacuated after gunfire ruptures gas line in Central Fresno, police say

PG&E were called to a residence in Central Fresno, Oct. 10, 2019, after a bullet struck a gas line. The Fresno Bee

A residence in Central Fresno was evacuated on Sunday night following a shooting that ruptured a gas line.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex near Tyler and Clark avenues, said Lt. Tim Tietjen, field commander with the Fresno Police Department. Officers found shell casing on the ground and found the residence had been struck a half-dozen times.

One of the shots ruptured a gas line.

PG&E shut off the gas and the residence was evacuated, Tietjen said.

There were no injuries. No arrests were made, though they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people in the area.

Police were going door to door looking for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

“It’s going to take a little investigative work to get to the bottom of this.”