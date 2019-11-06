Local 2019 Veterans Day events in the central San Joaquin Valley

Friday, Nov. 8

Fresno Veterans Memorial unveiling: Begins at 10 a.m. with national anthem by former Miss Fresno County Valerie Salcedo and military flyover. City Hall.

Kaweah Delta Veterans Day Celebration: Begins at 10 a.m. with colors, music and guest speakers. Acequia Wing Lobby, 355 W. Acequia Ave. in Visalia.

Monday, Nov. 11

Fresno Veterans Day Parade: Centennial parade is twice its usual size. The theme, patriotism, honors all branches of service and there will be 17 grand marshals. Dan Payne, retired U.S. Marine Corps, is the lead grand marshal. Food vendors will be at the parade for the first time this year and parade “swag” will be sold. Speakers begin at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. The parade kicks off at 11:11 a.m. and the route will travel west on Fresno Street, south on M Street and west on Tulare Street where it will end near Chukchansi Park.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District: A pancake breakfast will be held 7 to 11 a.m. at 808 Fourth St., $7; live music, a car show and children’s activities will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 11 a.m. a patriotic concert performed by the Clovis Community Band; 6 p.m. Veterans Day dinner and program.

Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament: A flag salute will be held at 10:15 a.m. and shotgun start begins at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Washington Golf & Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave. Registration costs $200 and includes dinner; spouses may attend dinner for $75. All proceeds will be donated to the Fresno Veterans Hospital Rehabilitation Division. www.hubbardbarogolf.com.

Porterville run/walk and parade: Veterans Day run begins at 7:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, 291 N. Main St. in Porterville. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Morton Avenue and Main Street and ends at Main and Walnut Avenue. A moment of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/vetsrun.cfm.

Veterans Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. complimentary breakfast to veterans and one guest to say “thank you” at Park Visalia, 3939 W. Walnut Ave., Visalia. RSVP by Nov. 7 to ParkVisalia@northstarsl.com or 559-625-3388.