Man involved in Ashlan-Wishon crash died, CHP reports

A 78-year-old man involved in a crash Tuesday morning near East Ashlan and North Wishon avenues died of his injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m. as the unidentified man was eastbound on Ashlan just east of Wishon, when for an undetermined reason, he swerved to the right and then the left side of the roadway before his Toyota Highlander stopped. The unconscious driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

It has not yet been determined whether he died of injuries from the crash or suffered a medical emergency.

