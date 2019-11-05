Former Merced area executive sentenced to prison, fined millions in health care scam

Sandra Haar, the former executive of several health clinics in the Merced area who pleaded guilty last year to health care fraud, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $6 million fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Haar, 59, was the founder of Horisons Unlimited, a nonprofit health and dental corporation that operated a string of clinics serving thousands of low-income patients in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Haar’s sentence was handed down Monday in U.S. District Court in Fresno

Prosecutors said Haar “orchestrated” a scam to bill Medi-Cal and Medicare for services she knew were not reimbursable and profited more than $3.7 million from the scheme between 2014 and March 2017.

Haar billed for services that were not provided and for services that were “unnecessary,” authorities said.

Haar also falsified services that were received, including claiming some patients had been seen by licensed doctors when patients instead were given an opioid medication in the parking lot of McDonald’s and Rite Aid in plastic sandwich bags, according to court documents.

