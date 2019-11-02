Man’s body recovered from central Fresno canal

The body of an unidentified man was pulled from a central Fresno canal Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Reynolds said police received a call around 12:24 p.m. from a bystander reporting they saw a body in the Dry Creek Canal near Broadway and Belmont Avenue.

American Rescue Recovery team dived into the water and recovered the body.

Officials are investigating whether any suspicious activity was involved. Reynolds said thus far there are no signs of trauma.

It is unknown how long the man had been in the water or how he entered the canal.

Reynolds said the canal water is running very high.