Residents evacuated in North Fork due to house fire

At least 10 residences were forced to evacuate Saturday morning after a house fire broke out in North Fork.

Firefighters responded to the house fire around 5:34 a.m. on Willow Creek Drive, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Serratto.

The neighboring residents were evacuated as a precaution while crews battled the fire.

Details on the fire are preliminary and the cause has not been reported.

The evacuations were eventually lifted and residents were allowed to return to the area.

Power lines were disconnected during the incident but have been restored except in the immediate area.