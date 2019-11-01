Authors of book on WWII tragedy visit for Veterans Day Parade promotion

The co-authors of a New York Times bestseller on a World War II tragedy visited with high school students Friday afternoon at the start of a weekend in Fresno focusing on Veterans Day events.

Sara Vladic and Lynn Vincent, co-authors of “Indianapolis,” are the keynote speakers for the Veterans Day Parade’s gala fundraiser on Saturday at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building. That event starts with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and program at 6 p.m. Details: 559-289-3417.

The parade is Monday, Nov. 11 in downtown Fresno. The parade began in 1919, the first year Veterans Day was observed, and only took a break during World War II. Organizers say it’s now acknowledged as the nation’s largest.

Vladic’s and Vincent’s book is a historical acount of the July 1945 sinking of the USS Indianapolis by the Japanese. The book is subtitled, “The true story of the worst sea disaster in U.S. Naval history and the 50-year fight to exonerate an innocent man.”

Friday afternoon they spoke at Sunnyside High about the book and about their careers.

Also at the Clovis Veterans buiilding, Vladic will host a free screening of her documentary, “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy” from 6-8 p.m. Friday.