Gas prices continue to fall in California, Valley. What are we paying this week?

Customers in Fresno, Hanford and Madera saw gasoline prices fall by an average of about 9 cents per gallon over the past week, among the largest declines in 30 metro markets across California after prices spiked several weeks ago.

The average price for regular unleaded remained just above $4 per gallon but appear destined to fall below that threshold soon, oil industry analysts said. The average pump prices reported Monday were $4.03 per gallon in Fresno and Hanford and $4.01 in Madera, according to AAA Gas Prices.

While California has the highest gas prices of any state in the country, the state also had the largest drop in average price at 8 cents per gallon compared to last week. The statewide average Monday was $4.06, compared to $4.14 a week ago. The national average price is $2.60 per gallon.

“Solidly in the rear view are California’s previous refinery issues that caused prices to soar,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. But DeHaan warned of a new problem facing some parts of the state: “filling up with the cheaper gasoline as power outages have cut access to hundreds of stations across the state” as power companies shut off power to communities because of wildfire danger.

“This event is unlikely to impact gas prices so long as refineries don’t lose power,” DeHaan added.

The cheapest cash price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Fresno-Clovis area on Monday was $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s mobile app and website that tracks retail fuel prices at stations across the country based on real-time reports from customers. That was the price at three Costco stores: Clovis, West Shaw Avenue and North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno; a 76 station at Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 in northwest Fresno; Sam’s Market & Gas at Blackstone and Yale avenues in central Fresno; and Kwik Serve at Cedar and Shields avenues in east-central Fresno.

The highest price for regular unleaded in the area Monday was $4.29 at a Chevron station at Shields and Armstrong avenues in east-central Fresno. Just north of Fresno, at a Chevron station at Avenue 7 and Highway 99 in Madera County, the price for regular unleaded was $4.53 per gallon.

All but about 12 Fresno-Clovis stations for which prices were reported on GasBuddy.com were under $4 per gallon.