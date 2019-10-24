Two are wanted for burglarizing mailboxes. Detectives want your help to find them

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives say Sarah Avedisian, left, and boyfriend Dewey Lacomb are wanted for suspicion of burglarizing mailboxes and identity fraud. The pair are shown in a frame from Sept. 26 security video at a Walmart store at Herndon and Ingram avenues in northwest Fresno, where detectives say they used a credit card stolen from a mailbox earlier in the day. FRESNO COUTNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Fresno woman and her boyfriend are wanted by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives for allegedly burglarizing mailboxes and using stolen credit cards to commit identify fraud.

Investigators are asking the public for help to find Sarah Avedisian, 39, and her boyfriend, Dewey Lacomb, 36. On Sept. 26, Avedisian was reportedly spotted rummaging through a mailbox at a home near Marks and Alluvial avenues in northwest Fresno, leaving the area in black 2007 Honda Accord with the license plate number 5YLJ063.

Later that day, video security cameras caught Avedisian and Lacomb with a shopping cart full of merchandise inside the Walmart store at Herndon and Ingram avenues, where they are believed to have used one of their victims’ credit cards to make purchases.

Sheriff’s detectives said that Avedisian is already on parole for identity theft and is currently in violation of parole for not checking in with her agent. Investigators said she is also wanted by the Fresno Police Department in connection with several of that agency’s identity-theft cases.

Detectives urge anyone with information about where Avedisian or Lacomb can be found to call sheriff’s Det. Garrett Majors at 559-600-8711, or contact Valley Crime Stoppers at www.valleycrimestoppers.org or 559-498-7867 to provide tips anonymously.