Fresno ex-religious leader accused of sex assaults will get trial, judge says

Jesus Antonio Serna

After nine days of testimony from 15 witnesses, Judge Jane Cardoza ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence to send former Anglican priest Jesus Antonio Castaneda Serna to trial for allegedly sexually assaulting nearly a dozen of his adult parishioners.

Serna is charged with 22 felony and misdemeanor counts, including sexual battery, battery, attempted sexual battery and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. With the exception of one woman, all of the alleged victims are men.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face 23 years and six months in prison.

Serna’s attorney Ralph Torres said he will prove to a jury Serna’s accusers may have had other motives for seeing him removed from his position in the church.

Defendant had strong church following

As the former head of Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe church in Fresno, Serna was a popular religious leader with a loyal following. But the Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin relieved Serna of his pastoral and priestly ministry in October 2017 after Bishop Eric Menees received credible information Serna had committed sexual misconduct.

Serna was officially stripped of his duties on Nov. 24, 2017

Serna’s alleged victims have accused him of using a special spiritual and healing massage as a way to fondle and masturbate them.

Nine of his alleged victims testified during Serna’s preliminary hearing, saying they went to Serna because of his reputation as a healer. They wanted help with their personal problems that ranged from drug addiction to marital difficulty.

Judge Cardoza said Serna violated their trust in him and betrayed them when he did little to help their problems, and instead abused them.

“This case is about individuals who are dealing with a variety of issues and struggles who were seeking help,” she said. “Unfortunately they turned to Father Antonio because they trusted him as religious leader and priest.”

Defense strategy

Defense attorney Torres has said he plans to go after the credibility of the witnesses in the case.

He said the wife of one of the witnesses was accused of stealing money from the church. Other witnesses couldn’t remember how many times Serna allegedly touched them inappropriately.

Prosecutor Kelly Smith said it is not unusual for victims of sexual assault to have trouble remember the incident because it was traumatic.

Serna’s arraignment is Dec. 4 in Dept 33. Serna remains free on bond.