New law says 911 systems must accept text messages. Here’s how it will affect Fresno

A new law will ensure a statewide implementation of a text-to-911 system for emergency response by Jan. 1, 2021.

Under AB 1168, local 911 dispatch centers must deploy a text-to-911 service allowing individuals to text “911” for emergency services that can accept short message service (SMS) and real time text (RTT) messages. This is in addition to the state Office of Emergency Services’ ongoing development of a new, next-generation 911 system.

Fresno County does not yet have a text-to-911 system in place. Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Francis Devins said her department is looking forward to working with the state to transfer over to the new 911 system.

“I think we are in line sometime in November to start getting the initial visits from the state, because the state has to make sure that all of the hardware and software of the system is set up and in place so that when they bring the new system over that it is easily installed into our system,” Devins said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The new law addresses the difficulties the deaf and hard of hearing community have when trying to contact emergency services. Currently, unless a county already has a system capable of receiving text messages, a person with impaired hearing can only use specialized devices to reach 911 call centers.

Michelle L. Bronson, executive director at the Fresno Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center, said she was thrilled that the bill was passed: “Not all of us have video phones and not all of us have the access and the ability to quickly contact 911. We also think it would benefit those who can hear but are in a 911 emergency where it’s not necessarily safe to use their voice.”

Bronson said it will be important agencies like hers to educate the community about this new text-to-911 system.

Sacramento County has deployed a text-to-911 service since October 2018. Sacramento Police Department dispatch supervisor Marla Swan said implementing such a system was a relatively simple affair. “It took just a few months to test compatibility with wireless networks. We also had a lot of help from the state level, but each jurisdiction will be different.”

Swan said the system is already getting a lot of texts – 30 in September.

Communities won’t incur new expense. The California Office of Emergency Services shoulders the cost of 911 call routing and call answering equipment, according to OES public information officer Bryan May.

May said OES expects to meet the 2021 deadline.

This story is part of a collaborative project between McClatchy and seniors in the journalism program at Sacramento State University. For more information about the program, or to send a message, visit facebook.com/sacstatejournalism.