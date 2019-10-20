Three people rescued from house fire in Fresno County

Three people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Selma, according to the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

The blaze began around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at Dockery Avenue and Betty Lane, according to public information officer Seth Brown. The Selma Fire Department called for assistance from the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

Three people were rescued uninjured from the home.

The house had extensive damage. The Red Cross was called to help the victims.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.