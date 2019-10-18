‘It just baffles me.’ Senator blasts Newsom plan to cut millions from Valley highways

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, who represents a large swath of the central San Joaquin Valley, said he’s baffled by new state-level plans that would take money from highway projects that voters support.

Highway 99 stands to lose out on $17 million to widen lanes in Madera and Tulare counties following an executive order signed by Gavin Newsom last month that directed some money collected through gas taxes from road repairs, in favor of rail projects.

The state also will not provide $15.5 million that had been expected to widen Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County.

Those gas tax dollars were made possible by Senate Bill 1 in 2017, and voters rejected its repeal last year. Under Newsom’s executive order, Caltrans must “reduce congestion through innovative strategies designed to encourage people to shift from cars to other modes of transportation.”

“I don’t understand how this is even legal, from a voter integrity standpoint,” Borgeas said Friday during the “Eggs & Issues” forum at Tornino’s in Fresno. “The idea that individuals can take money from that pot (when) the voters prescribed exactly where it was intended to go, from a legal standpoint, I don’t understand.”

This morning we shared a few laughs & discussed the serious issues affecting the Valley. Sacramento is a tough place to be, but building key relationships with folks across the aisle is necessary to advance our regional priorities. Thanks to the @Fresno_Chamber & all attendees. pic.twitter.com/QMtPyU6730 — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) October 18, 2019

He said the situation boils down to the vague legislation language and the judicial system’s reluctance to weigh in on political questions. “If you put something on the ballot, you must be bound by the parameters of the language that the electorate reasoned in their vote. That’s just not the case in California. It just baffles me,” he said.

Calls to Gov. Newsom’s office about Borgeas’ comments were not returned Friday afternoon.

Sacramento vs. the Valley

The first-term state senator said he’s learned during his year in Sacramento that statewide politics is a much different ball game than his time on the Fresno City Council and Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Being in Sacramento puts his constituents further away and brings lobbyists closer, he said. Then there’s the issue of how greater political power is held by large urban areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area.

“The blocs in LA and San Francisco, just don’t care how we live in the Valley,” he said in an interview with The Bee. “There’s no other way to say it. I’m being as genteel as possible. They just don’t care about us for political and financial reasons.”

That’s why it’s so important for Valley representatives to work together in a bipartisan effort, he said.

Future of the Republican party

Borgeas said Californian Republicans need to re-establish their credibility with voters if they expect to hold offices in the overwhelmingly Democratic state.

“We need to make certain we sell ideas, and we sell them in realistic, pragmatic ways,” he said. “As long as you’re not an orthodox zealot, partisan zealot, then you can build relationships with folks whom you may disagree (with) on certain issues.”

State Senate District 8 covers a large region from Death Valley to southern Sacramento, encompassing parts of several Valley counties and stretching to the border with Nevada.