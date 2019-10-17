Madera resident a wanted man halfway across the country for the deaths of three people

A Madera man is wanted in Nebraska in connection to three deaths.

Kenneth E. Kratt, 34, is charged with three counts of felony manslaughter, stemming from a multiple-vehicle crash last month.

Three Nebraska men died, ages ranging 37 to 54 years old.

The warrant seeks Kratt’s extradition to Nebraska, where he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fatal crash occurred during the afternoon of Sept. 20 on Interstate 80.

Kratt was driving a 2019 Peterbilt big rig and traveling between 75-78 mph in a construction zone that had a speed limit of 65 mph, according to an affidavit filed by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

The affidavit, according to the Kearney Hub, goes on to state Kratt struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that had slowed for traffic.

Ryan Vanicek, 37, and Daniel Seelhoff, 50, were inside the Silverado, which eventually caught on fire and resulted in the death of both men.

Multiple crashes followed and a total of seven vehicles ended up getting hit.

Kratt also smashed into the rear of a 2019 Chevy Equinox, which caused the SUV to go under a different semi truck.

That resulted in the third death, killing 54-year-old Scott Gaylord.

Three others sustained injuries but none were considered life-threatening.

Kratt wasn’t seriously injured.

The affidavit states Kratt admitted to investigators that the crash was his fault, the World-Herald reported.

“I caused it, I hit them,” Kratt told two troopers.

Anyone with Kratt’s whereabouts is asked to contact any law enforcement agency.