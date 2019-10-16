Valley Children’s launches initiative to push pediatric care to the next level

SHARE COPY LINK

Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera on Wednesday announced a new partnership it hopes will help transform pediatric care.

Valley Children’s entered into an agreement with The Innovation Institute, a for-profit healthcare company, for this endeavor, according to a newsrelease.

The institute has a an Innovation Lab, which houses scientists, doctors, and commercialization experts who are tasked with evaluating ideas on new technological equipment and processes. Valley Children’s has it’s own innovation program, George’s Idea Lab, which will become part of the Innovation Lab.

“Valley Children’s was built on a culture of innovation — our five founding mothers imagined a better way to provide healthcare for children and our healthcare network that we see today is a direct result of their ability to innovate,” Todd Suntrapak, president and chief executive officer of Valley Children’s Healthcare, said in the release.

“Our organization values innovation and collaboration, which directly aligns with The Innovation Institute’s mission to cultivate innovative solutions to transform healthcare.”

Valley Children’s is The Innovation Institute’s second pediatric health system member, according to the release.