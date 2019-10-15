Judge Jeanine Pirro coming to San Joaquin Valley. Here’s where you can see her

Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro will speak next month at a rally in Tulare hosted by the Valley Young Republican political action committee. AP

Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro will speak next month at a rally in Tulare hosted by the Valley Young Republican political action committee.

The PAC announced the event on social media Tuesday. It will be held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Tickets are $5. The announcement said the event will feature other speakers, as well.

Pirro faced controversy this year at Fox News, where she was suspended for questioning whether the Islamic faith of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stood in contrast to her loyalty to the U.S. She’s also been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Pirro currently hosts “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Fox and appears as a legal analyst. She won an Emmy Award for her previous Warner Brothers show, “Judge Pirro.” She served as a judge in Westchester County in New York and was the Republican Party’s 2006 candidate in the race for New York state attorney general, which she lost to Andrew Cuomo.