‘Everything was in flames.’ At least 5 people displaced by two-alarm fire in Fresno

Flames tore through a northwest Fresno apartment complex Sunday night, leaving at least five people without a place to stay.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment at Fairmont and Holt avenues around 10 p.m. Firefighters saw flames shooting out of second-story windows as they arrived, Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll said.

Cortney Robinson said she managed to escape with her family just as smoked filled their first-floor home. A neighbor alerted them.

“I heard a commotion outside and someone slammed on my door really hard,” she said as her family stood by their car, waiting for the Red Cross. “Everything was in flames.”

Driscoll said crews were investigating the cause of the fire.

As the family was escaping, they saw flames coming from their upstairs neighbor’s window.

Robinson’s mother, Gina Robinson, said she was asleep and did not have time to grab anything before evacuating. Their home did not catch fire, but it has water and smoke damage.

Fire officials told her family they could not stay in their home Sunday night.

A second alarm was called and as many as 30 firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters said at least five and as many as seven people were displaced by the fire. Driscoll said all residents managed to escape and no injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.