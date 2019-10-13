Fire burning near Yosemite park should be contained soon. Major highway remains closed

SHARE COPY LINK

The Briceburg Fire burned 5,563 acres and was about 63% contained as of Sunday morning, according to CalFire.

Minimal fire activity was reported overnight and officials said the fire is expected to be fully contained Oct. 21.

Fire officials said the fire started in the Merced River Canyon on Oct. 6, at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of the Briceburg Road bridge and Highway 140.

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted and crews will continue construction of containment lines as well as suppression repair activities.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes last week.

J.D. Guidi, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric, said there were no reported power outages to residences in the Mariposa and Midpines area as of Sunday afternoon.

Highway 140 remains closed to traffic east of Mariposa to the Savages Trading Post with Buffalo Gulch Road open to residents only.

The fire destroyed one building that officials have described as an outbuilding.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Sunday morning, 104 fire engines, 24 water tenders, seven helicopters, 30 hand crews, 11 bulldozers and a total of 1,160 personnel are assigned to the fire.