Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma, will speak about legacy at Fresno State

Ela Gandhi will give her free talk, titled, “Gandhian legacy and challenges ahead in the 21st century: personal perspectives” at Fresno State’s North Gym on Monday at 7 p.m. Fresno State News

Ela Gandhi, the granddaughter of civil rights leader Mahatma Gandhi, will be at Fresno State on Monday to talk about the Gandhian legacy and challenges in the 21st century.

Gandhi will give her speech in the North Gym at 7 p.m. It is free to attend, and parking is $5 in lots P20 or P27.

Gandhi, 79, served in the South African Parliament from 1994 to 2004 and is currently a peace activist, newspaper editor and social worker who focuses on child welfare. She was banned from political activism in 1975, during apartheid, and put on house arrest for nine years.

The speech is part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday celebration at Fresno State, which featured a candlelight vigil and keynote speakers such as United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta; the Rev. James Lawson Jr., an activist and professor; and Mary Elizabeth King, a professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the United Nations-affiliated University for Peace.