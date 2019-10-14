Why aren’t more women running for office in Fresno? Let’s talk about it

Thousands listen as Maria Shriver gives her keynote talk during Central California Women’s Conference at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Voting for Fresno County’s 2020 March primary election begins in February, but so far few women have filed paperwork to run for elected office.

Three seats are up for election on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. No women are running.

Three seats also are up for election on the Fresno City Council, and Fresno will elect a new mayor. No women are running for those seats, either.

No women currently serve on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. There is one woman on the Fresno City Council. Fresno has one woman, Melissa Hurtado, serving in the Legislature. No women represent Fresno in Congress.

A few governing bodies do have a majority of women serving on them, such as the Fresno Unified governing board and the Kingsburg City Council. What’s different there?

This is an issue that transcends political party, race and age.

Why aren’t more women running in Fresno?

We’d like to find out more about the barriers and pathways for Fresno County women interested in running for office, so we’re hosting a public forum and a bipartisan panel discussion on this topic. The Bee is partnering with the League of Women Voters, National Women’s Political Caucus and Mi Familia Vota education fund to host this community event.

Lisa Bryant, a political science professor at Fresno State, has written extensively about how elected mothers affect legislation. She will share more about that at the event.

Six of Fresno County’s elected women will share their experience running for office and serving as elected officials.

If you care about politics, gender equity and Fresno, you should attend.

If you have specific questions you’d like to ask the panelists, submit them in the form below.

Join us at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Fresno City College’s Old Administration Building Room 251. Parking will be relaxed in Lots B and K.

