Violence leaves one dead, one wounded and a Fresno apartment complex evacuated

One man died and his girlfriend was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds Sunday at a Fresno apartment complex.

Police responded to a call at the Pleasant View Apartments on Pleasant Avenue near Shields avenue around 4:22 p.m. and found the woman, who had suffered multiple stab wounds on her shoulders and neck.

The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. She was listed in stable condition after surgery.

A man was contacted inside an apartment, his shirt covered in blood, according to Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. The man ignored commands from officers, grabbed a knife and refused to come outside.

Police set up a parameter around the apartment and evacuated neighboring apartments. After an hour long stand-off, officers entered the apartment and found the man dead.

Police believe he took his own life, Chamalbide said, though it is not known exactly when he inflicted the wounds.

Officers were working to identify the man and victim. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked Sunday’s violence.